Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Bears QB Caleb Williams highlight Players of the Week

Ryland took care of business Sunday, making good every time he was called on to propel the Cardinals to an 18-16 upset victory over the Rams. Ryland scored all of Arizona's points on a perfect 6-for-6 afternoon. He booted home field goals of 34, 30, 22, 38 and 27 yards before converting a 43-yard game-winner. Named the Special Teams Player of the Month in October 2024, Ryland, a four-year player, has now won his first career Player of the Week honor.