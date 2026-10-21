Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Bears QB Caleb Williams highlight Players of the Week
Who were the NFL’s top stars in Week 6? Each Wednesday, the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Stroud took his marvelous season abroad on Sunday, lifting the Texans to a 34-31 win over the Jaguars in London. Stroud was 24 of 34 (70.6 completion percentage) for 312 yards, three touchdown passes and an interception, earning a 116.3 passer rating. He also piloted a game-winning drive that concluded with a 49-yard field goal to dismiss the Texans' AFC South rivals. Stroud has now been lauded with four career AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolades.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Absent for three games with a hamstring injury, Williams returned in splendid fashion on Sunday, leading the Bears to a 31-23 victory over the Falcons. Precise all day, Williams completed 83.3% of his passes (30 for 36) for 305 yards, a 111.2 rating and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland. It's his second Player of the Week accolade, having won his first in Week 3 of last year.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Ramsey put an emphatic end to the Steelers' 26-19 overtime win against the Buccaneers on Sunday. He tallied a fourth-down sack on the final play of the game, wrapping up a stellar afternoon. All told, Ramsey piled up 10 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Saints almost let one slip away on Sunday, but Emerson made some game-changing plays to preserve New Orleans' 34-27 win against the Giants. Emerson posted seven tackles, four passes defensed and two huge interceptions. Each of Emerson's takeaways came in the second half.
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AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Ryland took care of business Sunday, making good every time he was called on to propel the Cardinals to an 18-16 upset victory over the Rams. Ryland scored all of Arizona's points on a perfect 6-for-6 afternoon. He booted home field goals of 34, 30, 22, 38 and 27 yards before converting a 43-yard game-winner. Named the Special Teams Player of the Month in October 2024, Ryland, a four-year player, has now won his first career Player of the Week honor.