Anderson put the 'D' in dominant as his Texans thrashed the Colts, 26-3, on Thursday night. Anderson, who continues to build an AP Defensive Player of the Year resume, racked up five tackles, two for a loss, nine QB pressures (per Next Gen Stats) and a sack for his first NFL safety. This is just Anderson's second career Player of the Week nod, with his first coming in Week 6, 2024.