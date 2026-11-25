Niners QB Brock Purdy, Broncos RB Jonah Coleman highlight Players of the Week
Who were the NFL’s top stars in Week 11? Each Wednesday, the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Coleman announced himself as the Broncos' lead back -- and an excellent one, at that -- in Denver's 38-24 Sunday win over the Raiders. Coleman carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards -- earning the first 100-yard outing of his debut campaign -- and stacking three rushing touchdowns. He's the first rookie to win an Offensive Player of the Week accolade this season.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
For the second time this season, Purdy's earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week as he's quickly becoming the AP NFL MVP front-runner. Purdy was simply outstanding facing the NFL's top defense as he guided San Francisco to a 35-10 pummeling of the Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City. Purdy and the 49ers offense was simply en fuego. The QB completed an eye-spinning 80.8% of his 26 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 146.0 rating.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Anderson put the 'D' in dominant as his Texans thrashed the Colts, 26-3, on Thursday night. Anderson, who continues to build an AP Defensive Player of the Year resume, racked up five tackles, two for a loss, nine QB pressures (per Next Gen Stats) and a sack for his first NFL safety. This is just Anderson's second career Player of the Week nod, with his first coming in Week 6, 2024.
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NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Carter was a beast in the Giants' 23-18 upset of the Jaguars on Sunday. Carter tallied four sacks and two sacks, bringing pressure all afternoon with 12 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats -- a tally that's the second highest in a game this season.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
In a tough 35-33 loss for the Ravens against the Panthers, Walker provided Baltimore's biggest highlight with an 86-yard kick return for a touchdown. It was one of seven kickoff returns for the speedy Walker, who racked up 211 yards.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The undrafted rookie was perfect on Monday night and as clutch as it gets, lifting the Commanders to a 22-20 upset win over the Bengals. Stevens converted a game-winning 26-yard field goal to end the game and conclude a sterling 5-for-5 performance in the field goal department. In all, Stevens scored 16 of his team's 22 points. He's the first rookie to win a Special Teams Player of the Week award this year.