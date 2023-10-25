Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Eagles WR A.J. Brown highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 7? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Jackson was on point and then some in a sensational outing Sunday, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions. Jackson had just six incompletions in 27 attempts, completing 77.8% of his passes as he threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson, who compiled a 155.8 passer rating, also added a touchdown and 36 yards on the ground.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
When the Philadelphia Eagles needed a big play in their 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, they dialed up Brown. Brown starred in the much-anticipated prime-time showdown, hauling in 10 catches for 137 yards and the game-winning 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Garrett was a one-man wrecking crew in the Cleveland Browns' 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He posted nine tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and, in a one-point win, recorded an awe-inspiring and win-preserving blocked field goal. The Browns Pro Bowler became the only player in the last 30 seasons to tally multiple sacks, multiple forced fumbles and block a field goal in the same game, per NFL Research.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
A sterling effort and a second interception of the evening from Bynum sealed the Minnesota Vikings' 22-17 upset of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. Bynum, who followed Jordan Hicks as the second straight Viking to be named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, finished the game with nine tackles and a pair of interceptions.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Hopkins' stellar play has become a standard for the Cleveland Browns, as he's won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week two weeks running. Hopkins' latest effort propelled Cleveland to a 39-38 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Hopkins took seven kicks and made them all Sunday, converting three extra points and four field goals -- kicking true on distances of 44, 54 (twice) and 58 yards.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Koo's phenomenal foot lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. With no time remaining, Koo made good on a 51-yard game-winning field goal. The field goal concluded a perfect day for Koo, who was 3 for 3 on field goals and added an extra point to buoy the Falcons with 10 total points.