Bears QB Justin Fields, Bengals RB Joe Mixon lead Players of the Week 

Though Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' bid at a comeback fell short on Sunday, the second-season signal-caller's performance still made history.
Along with making history, Fields was recognized for the first time on the NFL's weekly honor roll as the league released the Players of the Week on Wednesday.
Fields was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time after he rushed for 178 yards in a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The 178-yard tally set a new standard for most rushing yards by a QB in a regular-season game, surpassing the previous all-time best of 173 set by Michael Vick in 2002. Fields' brilliance wasn't confined to his rushing yards, as he scored four total touchdowns. He ran for a score and threw for three as he completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards, no interceptions and a 106.7 rating.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon set a franchise record with five total touchdowns on his way to garnering AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Mixon scored four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD in the Bengals' 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Mixon had 211 scrimmage yards in the victory, with 153 yards rushing and 58 more receiving.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston led a stellar defensive showing for his AFC North-leading squad in a Monday night win over the New Orleans Saints, 27-13. Houston collected three tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, a game-sealing interception and AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Houston has multiple sacks in three consecutive games, having tallied 6.5 in that span.
Rookie third-round defensive back Kerby Joseph filled up the stat line in his Detroit Lions' 15-9 upset over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Joseph was recognized as NFC Defensive Player of the Week after he racked up 10 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions. Both of those picks, of course, came off two-time reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter rookie Jake Camarda played a pivotal role in the Bucs' 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The NFC Special Teams Player of the Week shifted the field and Tampa's field position throughout the win. Camarda blasted a franchise-tying 74-yard punt, but also put four of his six punts inside the 20-yard line and averaged an astounding 54.2 net yards per boot.
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker connected on a 37-yard game-winning, walk-off field goal Sunday to lift the Bolts over the Atlanta Falcons for a 20-17 triumph. Dicker made good on all four of his kicks -- two extra points and two field goals.