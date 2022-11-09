Bears QB Justin Fields, Bengals RB Joe Mixon lead Players of the Week 

Along with making history, Fields was recognized for the first time on the NFL's weekly honor roll as the league released the Players of the Week on Wednesday.

Fields was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time after he rushed for 178 yards in a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The 178-yard tally set a new standard for most rushing yards by a QB in a regular-season game, surpassing the previous all-time best of 173 set by Michael Vick in 2002. Fields' brilliance wasn't confined to his rushing yards, as he scored four total touchdowns. He ran for a score and threw for three as he completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards, no interceptions and a 106.7 rating.