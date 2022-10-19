Bills QB Josh Allen, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota lead Players of the Week 

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins is expected to miss the next two to four weeks due to a hamstring injury he sustained on Monday, but he's going out as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Hopkins injured his hamstring on an extra point in the Chargers' 16-13 overtime win over the Denver Broncos and then proceeded to go 4 for 4 on field goals, including a 39-yard game-winner in overtime.