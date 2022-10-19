Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota lead Players of the Week 

Published: Oct 19, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In a rematch of their classic AFC Divisional Round showdown last season, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs turned in another nail-biter on Sunday.

This time around, Buffalo prevailed, and it was quarterback Josh Allen who led the way.

Allen's splendid effort was recognized Wednesday when the Players of the Week were announced.

Allen garnered AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Bills' 24-20 win over the Chiefs. The Pro Bowl quarterback completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 117.6 rating. The dual-threat QB added 32 rushing yards to his award-winning cause. This is Allen's second AFC Offensive POTW honor this season and the ninth of his career.

The New York Jets' dominant defensive effort in their 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers was emphatically led by defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Williams' monster Sunday included five tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a field goal. This is Williams' first career Player of the Week accolade.

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins is expected to miss the next two to four weeks due to a hamstring injury he sustained on Monday, but he's going out as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Hopkins injured his hamstring on an extra point in the Chargers' 16-13 overtime win over the Denver Broncos and then proceeded to go 4 for 4 on field goals, including a 39-yard game-winner in overtime.

Marcus Mariota's best showing yet with the Atlanta Falcons came Sunday when he led his squad to a 28-14 upset of the San Francisco 49ers. Remarkably efficient, Mariota, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, completed 13 of 14 (92.9%) passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen's torrid start continued Sunday and led to him being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Woolen had five tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception in Seattle's 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Woolen, who leads the NFL with six takeaways, has recorded interceptions in four consecutive games after Sunday's showing.

The Minnesota Vikings edged the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on Sunday with NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Ryan Wright playing a pivotal role in the victory. Wright punted 10 times and put six to rest inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 44.1 yards per boot with a long of an astounding 73 yards.

