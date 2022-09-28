Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson lead Players of the Week 

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has once before received a Player of the Week honor and was twice before recognized as a Player of the Month. However, each of those awards came for his special teams contributions. Patterson garnered his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade for his stellar showing in the Falcons' 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Patterson ran for a career-high 141 yards on 17 carries, averaging a whopping 8.3 yards per carry and scoring a touchdown.