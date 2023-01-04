Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler lead Players of the Week

Published: Jan 04, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Wide receiver Mike Evans' three-touchdown performance on Sunday led the Buccaneers to an 11-point comeback over the Panthers in Week 17, an effort which earned the pass catcher a Player of the Week honor on Wednesday.

Evans was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after he hauled in a trio of receiving TDs as part of Tampa Bay's 30-24 comeback win over Carolina to clinch the NFC South crown. Evans' 207 receiving yards also pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season, his ninth straight year hitting the benchmark in as many years in the league.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week was awarded to Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who had 161 scrimmage yards in a 31-10 win over the Rams (122 rushing, 39 receiving). Ekeler's two rushing touchdowns of 10 and 72 yards spearheaded the winning effort in L.A, and his four catches gave him 103 on the season, making him just the fifth running back to ever have 100-plus receptions in a season.

New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after putting together a hat trick of sacks in the Saints' 20-10 upset win over the Eagles on Sunday. Jordan also had a forced fumble and five total tackles. Jordan's three sacks increased his career total to 115.5, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson (115) and making him the Saints' all-time leader in sacks.

The Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a 23-21 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday, an effort in which safety Kyle Dugger's third defensive touchdown of the season played a big role. With his team trailing late in the fourth quarter, Dugger stepped in front of a pass from Miami QB Teddy Bridgewater to intercept it and take the ball 39 yards back for a pick-six. It was the Patriots' seventh defensive TD of the season, the most in franchise history, and earned Dugger AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week went to Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon, who opened up the scoring in Green Bay's blowout 41-17 win over Minnesota with a 105-yard kickoff-return touchdown in the first quarter. It was Nixon's first career return TD and marked the longest scoring play in the NFL this season.

Browns punter Corey Bojorquez consistently pinned the Commanders' offense deep in its own territory on Sunday, helping Cleveland to a 24-10 win and earning himself AFC Special Teams Player of the Week accolades. Bojorquez had four punts on the afternoon, two of which landed inside the 20-yard line, and averaged 46.8 yards on the punts with the longest going for 64.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Zac Taylor praises Bills' Sean McDermott, medical personnel in first comments since Monday

Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's Buffalo-Cincinnati game. The Bengals coach praised Bills head man Sean McDermott and the medical personnel on the scene.

news

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson explains how he discussed Damar Hamlin with his team

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discussed his reaction to watching the frightening scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin and how he addressed the situation with his team this week.

news

Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition with signs of improvement

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition with signs of improvement, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the Bills announced on Wednesday afternoon.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (hip) ruled out vs. Vikings; Nathan Peterman to start in season finale

Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Justin Fields reported a sore hip on Monday morning and has been ruled out for Week 18. Nathan Peterman will make the start against the Vikings.

news

Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at quarterback in Week 18 game vs. Cowboys

Eliminated from postseason contention, the Commanders are reshuffling the quarterback deck one last time to close out the 2022 season. Washington will start rookie Sam Howell under center Sunday against the Cowboys, coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills to hold meetings, walkthrough practice on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday morning that the team will hold meetings and a walkthrough practice today, but will not hold any media availability.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives outpouring of support; fans donate millions to charitable cause

The NFL community has seen an outpouring of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. In the hours since the frightening development, donations have poured into the 24-year-old's community fundraiser.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent part of his scheduled news conference on Tuesday sharing his personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whom Tomlin said he's known since Hamlin "was about 12."

news

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in critical condition, the team said Tuesday afternoon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE