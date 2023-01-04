Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler lead Players of the Week

Wide receiver Mike Evans' three-touchdown performance on Sunday led the Buccaneers to an 11-point comeback over the Panthers in Week 17, an effort which earned the pass catcher a Player of the Week honor on Wednesday.
Evans was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after he hauled in a trio of receiving TDs as part of Tampa Bay's 30-24 comeback win over Carolina to clinch the NFC South crown. Evans' 207 receiving yards also pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season, his ninth straight year hitting the benchmark in as many years in the league.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week was awarded to Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who had 161 scrimmage yards in a 31-10 win over the Rams (122 rushing, 39 receiving). Ekeler's two rushing touchdowns of 10 and 72 yards spearheaded the winning effort in L.A, and his four catches gave him 103 on the season, making him just the fifth running back to ever have 100-plus receptions in a season.
New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after putting together a hat trick of sacks in the Saints' 20-10 upset win over the Eagles on Sunday. Jordan also had a forced fumble and five total tackles. Jordan's three sacks increased his career total to 115.5, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson (115) and making him the Saints' all-time leader in sacks.
The Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a 23-21 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday, an effort in which safety Kyle Dugger's third defensive touchdown of the season played a big role. With his team trailing late in the fourth quarter, Dugger stepped in front of a pass from Miami QB Teddy Bridgewater to intercept it and take the ball 39 yards back for a pick-six. It was the Patriots' seventh defensive TD of the season, the most in franchise history, and earned Dugger AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week went to Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon, who opened up the scoring in Green Bay's blowout 41-17 win over Minnesota with a 105-yard kickoff-return touchdown in the first quarter. It was Nixon's first career return TD and marked the longest scoring play in the NFL this season.
Browns punter Corey Bojorquez consistently pinned the Commanders' offense deep in its own territory on Sunday, helping Cleveland to a 24-10 win and earning himself AFC Special Teams Player of the Week accolades. Bojorquez had four punts on the afternoon, two of which landed inside the 20-yard line, and averaged 46.8 yards on the punts with the longest going for 64.