Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler lead Players of the Week

The Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a 23-21 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday, an effort in which safety Kyle Dugger's third defensive touchdown of the season played a big role. With his team trailing late in the fourth quarter, Dugger stepped in front of a pass from Miami QB Teddy Bridgewater to intercept it and take the ball 39 yards back for a pick-six. It was the Patriots' seventh defensive TD of the season, the most in franchise history, and earned Dugger AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.