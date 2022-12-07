Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lead Players of the Week

In a marquee Week 13 matchup and AFC Championship Game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals stood tall.
When the NFL's weekly honor roll was revealed Wednesday morning, Burrow once again stood above the rest, highlighting the Players of the Week alongside Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Burrow completed 25 of 31 attempts (80.6%) for 286 yards, a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bengals' 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Burrow, who improved to 3-0 (including playoffs) in his career versus Kansas City, tallied a 126.6 passer rating to go along with 46 rushing yards and a rushing score. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Hurts continued his stellar campaign with another dynamic performance, turning in four total TDs as his Eagles throttled the Tennessee Titans, 35-10, on Sunday. Through the air, Hurts connected on 29 of 39 passes (74.4%) for 380 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. On the ground, Hurts racked up his ninth rushing TD of the season en route to NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Breaking out in a big way, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones had the best game statistically of his first year with the Silver and Black on Sunday in a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Having tallied just half a sack before Week 13, Jones exploded for three sacks, six tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
On an afternoon in which the Cleveland Browns had their share of big plays, none was more thrilling than Donovan Peoples-Jones' 76-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Peoples-Jones' tackle-breaking return got the Browns on the board in their eventual 27-14 win on Sunday and earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week went to Detroit Lions kicker Mike Badgley. Badgley was responsible for 16 of the Lions' points in a 40-14 lambasting of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He converted all four of his extra points and all four of his field goals.