Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs lead Players of the Week 

Published: Nov 30, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs were dynamic record-setters and game-winners on Sunday.

Just as Jacobs and Hurts each led their teams to victories, they lead Players of the Week, which were unveiled on Wednesday morning.

Hurts, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus rushing yards, 150-plus passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns in a single game when he led the Eagles to a 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Hurts rushed for 157 yards, setting a new single-game franchise mark for rushing yards in a game by a QB, and completed 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jacobs also rushed to a single-game franchise record when he ran for 229 on Sunday. It was the Raiders back's 86-yard touchdown sprint in overtime that carried Las Vegas to a 40-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks and carried Jacobs to AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jacobs had a pair of rushing scores and added 74 yards receiving on six catches for 303 scrimmage yards.

Defensive lineman Ed Oliver stuffed the stat line on Thanksgiving, propelling himself to AFC Defensive Player of the Week and his Buffalo Bills to an exciting 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions. Oliver posted six tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two tackles for loss and one big sack for a safety.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns continued his sensational season on Sunday in his squad's 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Burns came off the edge for three tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. It was Burns' fourth consecutive game with at least one sack.

In the Minnesota Vikings' thrilling 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday, there was no bigger -- or more exciting -- play than Kene Nwangwu's 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Nwangwu's TD propelled the Vikings to a victory and was one of five returns for the game-breaker, who had 166 kickoff return yards in total.

In a nail-biting 25-24 Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, field position played a pivotal part, and Bolts punter J.K. Scott led the way in that department. Scott, the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, punted six times and placed four inside the 20-yard line. Scott, who averaged 36.5 yards per punt, had a long of 48, but it was his accuracy and ability to pin down the Cardinals that proved all-important in the W.

