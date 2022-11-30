Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs lead Players of the Week 

In a nail-biting 25-24 Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, field position played a pivotal part, and Bolts punter J.K. Scott led the way in that department. Scott, the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, punted six times and placed four inside the 20-yard line. Scott, who averaged 36.5 yards per punt, had a long of 48, but it was his accuracy and ability to pin down the Cardinals that proved all-important in the W.