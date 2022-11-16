Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor lead Players of the Week

From what many have declared the game of the year so far, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson emerged with an awe-inspiring performance.
Having hauled in one stupendous catch after another, Jefferson highlighted the NFL's weekly honor roll as the Players of the Week were released Wednesday morning.
Jefferson was the recipient of NFC Offensive Player of the Week as he posted 10 receptions for 193 yards and a 22-yard touchdown in the Vikings' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Exemplifying just how remarkable his performance was, Jefferson had nine catches with a sub-50% completion probability, which is the most in a game by any receiver in the Next Gen Stats era.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week went to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Having been hampered by an ankle injury this season, Taylor burst back upon the scene with a sensational showing in the Colts' 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to key Indy's win.
Devin White and the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers returned from Munich with a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and the linebacker earned a souvenir in the form of NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Playing a pivotal role in the Bucs' win, White racked up nine tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Defense led the way in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and linebacker Alex Highsmith was a catalyst. Highsmith, the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, posted five tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in Pittsburgh's win.
The Washington Commanders knocked the Philadelphia Eagles from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 32-21 win on Monday night, and it was kicker Joey Slye who piled up points for the victors. Slye, the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, was perfect in Week 10, converting all six of his kicks. He made good on a pair of point-after attempts and four field goals, including one from 55 yards and another from 58.
Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse played a crucial role in his squad's 17-10 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and was lauded as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Stonehouse punted eight times and put three down inside the 10-yard line. In addition, he averaged 54 yards per punt with a long of 74.