Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor lead Players of the Week

The Washington Commanders knocked the Philadelphia Eagles from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 32-21 win on Monday night, and it was kicker Joey Slye who piled up points for the victors. Slye, the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, was perfect in Week 10, converting all six of his kicks. He made good on a pair of point-after attempts and four field goals, including one from 55 yards and another from 58.