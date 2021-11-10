Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Sensational performances in dramatic victories for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll.
Herbert and Ryan were lauded for their Week 9 performances as the league unveiled the Players of the Week on Wednesday morning.
Herbert was tabbed AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Chargers to a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Herbert had three total touchdowns (two passing) and completed an astounding 32 of 38 (84.2%) passes for 356 yards, a 123.2 rating and no interceptions.
Ryan threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Falcons to a 27-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Ryan completed 23 of 30 attempts (76.6%) with no picks and a 135.8 rating.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen garnered AFC Defensive Player of the Week following a stellar showing in the Jags' 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills. Allen had eight tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery, doing a good amount of that damage against the Bills' Josh Allen.
Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend hasn't had a lot of opportunities in the past, but in K.C.'s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers, he played a pivotal role. Townsend averaged an impressive 56.8 yards per punt (long of 64) and landed five of his six punts inside the 20-yard-line to garner AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
In the New York Giants' 23-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Big Blue safety Xavier McKinney was a big contributor and earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts. McKinney tallied seven tackles and garnered two interceptions, including one he returned 41 yards for a touchdown.
Minnesota Vikings rookie Kene Nwangwu had two pivotal plays in his squad's 34-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in the process. Nwangwu had a nine-yard rush on a fake punt for a first down and had one of the week's biggest highlights with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.