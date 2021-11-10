Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend hasn't had a lot of opportunities in the past, but in K.C.'s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers, he played a pivotal role. Townsend averaged an impressive 56.8 yards per punt (long of 64) and landed five of his six punts inside the 20-yard-line to garner AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In the New York Giants' 23-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Big Blue safety Xavier McKinney was a big contributor and earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts. McKinney tallied seven tackles and garnered two interceptions, including one he returned 41 yards for a touchdown.