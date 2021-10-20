Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Titans RB Derrick Henry among NFL Players of the Week

Published: Oct 20, 2021 at 08:29 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Derrick Henry and Dak Prescott were both responsible for a trio of touchdowns in Week 6. They also produced the final points in their respective games. Their teams needed all of it to rally for victories.

Henry and Prescott won again Wednesday when the league released the NFL Players of the Week.

The Titans' All-Pro running back added to his league-leading rushing total with 143 yards against the Bills. Seventy-six of them came in the second quarter, with Henry recording the fastest speed of any ball carrier in 2021 (21.8 mph). His final scamper went for 13 yards and stood as the clinching score in a dramatic bout between division leaders.

That marked Henry's fifth straight game topping 100 rushing yards and it earned him his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award this season.

Prescott continued his own torrid pace with a season-high 445 yards in a win versus the Patriots. After leading a field-goal drive at the end of regulation, the Pro Bowl QB ended the overtime thriller by connecting with a wide open CeeDee Lamb to give the Cowboys their fifth win in a row. It was the third time Prescott had tossed at least three TDs this year and prompted a very deserving first NFC Offensive Player of the Week nod this year.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week is T.J. Watt. His Steelers also prevailed in overtime against Seattle after the All-Pro linebacker forced a fumble from Geno Smith in the extra frame to set up a game-winning field goal. Watt finished with two sacks, three passes defensed and seven tackles.

Less than a month ago, Matthew Wright signed to the Jaguars' practice squad. Now he's their starting kicker. He took Josh Lambo﻿'s job by connecting on all three of his field goal attempts Sunday in London, including a 53-yarder at the final buzzer. That was his second boot from beyond 50 yards and it delivered Jacksonville its first win of the year. It also made Wright the AFC Special teams Player of the Week.

The NFC Defensive Player of the Week is Rams safety Taylor Rapp﻿. He recorded a pair of interceptions in L.A.'s dominant win over the Giants. Both turnovers translated into touchdowns. It was the first multi-INT game for the third-year DB, who also recorded three passes defensed and five tackles. This is why he's now a full-time starter.

Matt Prater has had his number called for over a decade. He answered again Sunday. The Cardinals kicker made all seven of his kicks against the Browns -- three field goals and four PATs. His 13 points contributed to an Arizona blowout and netted him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

