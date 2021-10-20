Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Titans RB Derrick Henry among NFL Players of the Week

Prescott continued his own torrid pace with a season-high 445 yards in a win versus the Patriots. After leading a field-goal drive at the end of regulation, the Pro Bowl QB ended the overtime thriller by connecting with a wide open CeeDee Lamb to give the Cowboys their fifth win in a row. It was the third time Prescott had tossed at least three TDs this year and prompted a very deserving first NFC Offensive Player of the Week nod this year.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week is T.J. Watt. His Steelers also prevailed in overtime against Seattle after the All-Pro linebacker forced a fumble from Geno Smith in the extra frame to set up a game-winning field goal. Watt finished with two sacks, three passes defensed and seven tackles.