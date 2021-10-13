Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady lead Players of the Week

AFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Buffalo Bills rookie defensive end Gregory Rousseau﻿, who was instrumental in his squad's statement-making 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Rousseau bolstered a stellar Bills defensive performance with five tackles, a sack and an interception.

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk booted four field goals in as many attempts, including two from 52 yards, but it was his shortest make that loomed largest. Folk connected on a 21-yard field goal to send the Pats to a 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week accolades went to New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore﻿, who had an eye-popping six passes defensed in his team's 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team.