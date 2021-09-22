Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Close victories and splendid statistics characterized Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry's Sundays in Week 2.
It was of little surprise then that Henry and Murray brought home some accolades for their all-star efforts.
Murray, the Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback, and Henry, the Tennessee Titans' standout running back, were named NFC and AFC Offensive Player of the Week, respectively, as unveiled Wednesday morning.
Henry took over in the second half and overtime to key the Titans' 33-30 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The reigning NFL rushing champion gained 182 yards on the ground on 35 carries and scored three touchdowns. For good measure, Henry added six catches for 55 yards.
Baltimore Ravens rookie first-rounder Odafe Oweh made one of the weekend's biggest plays and secured AFC Defensive Player of the Week because of it. Oweh caused a late fumble and recovered it to key a 36-35 Baltimore win over Kansas City on Sunday night. Oweh had three tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Daniel Carlson was perfect on Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders in a 26-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The educated foot of Carlson was tried and true on four field goals (46, 33, 41 and 45 yards) and a pair of point-after attempts.
Murray was once more an offensive dynamo in the Cardinals' 34-33 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 29 of 36 attempts (80.6%) for 400 yards, three touchdowns and a 117.6 rating, while adding 31 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Four total touchdowns and another big win for the Cards.
Safety Mike Edwards had two interception returns for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons and honors for NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Edwards added four tackles and three passes defensed in his stellar Sunday outing.
San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky was tabbed NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following an excellent showing in his team's 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Wishnowsky averaged 45.2 yards per punt with three of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line and one inside the 5.