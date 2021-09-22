Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Murray was once more an offensive dynamo in the Cardinals' 34-33 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 29 of 36 attempts (80.6%) for 400 yards, three touchdowns and a 117.6 rating, while adding 31 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Four total touchdowns and another big win for the Cards.

Safety Mike Edwards had two interception returns for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons and honors for NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Edwards added four tackles and three passes defensed in his stellar Sunday outing.