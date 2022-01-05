Around the NFL

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Published: Jan 05, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

An astounding first season in the NFL was taken to another level by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Sunday.

Chase's stellar Week 17 outing not only helped his squad to a pivotal victory, but it was also a record-setting showing. Now, it's an award-winning performance.

The Bengals WR led the way upon the NFL's release of the Players of the Week on Wednesday.

Chase, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, had 11 receptions for a single-game rookie record of 266 receiving yards in the Bengals' 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Three of those 11 grabs were hauled in for touchdowns as Cincy hauled in an AFC North title. Chase, who tallied scoring grabs of 72, 18 and 69 yards, averaged an eye-popping 24.2 yards per catch. Chase's yardage was the most ever for a rookie, but was also a Bengals franchise record and the 15th-best single-game showing in NFL history.

A day later on the defensive side of things, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt was an absolute game-wrecker. Watt had four sacks, five tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defensed in the Steelers' 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night to claim AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was pivotal in his team defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 23-20, on Sunday and keeping the Silver and Black's playoff hopes alive. Carlson made good on all five of his kicks against Indy: two extra points and three field goals, including the game-winner. For his efforts, Carlson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny﻿'s late-season resurgence now includes NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolades. In Seattle's 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, Penny ran wild to the tune of 170 rushing yards on 25 carries (6.8 yards per carry) with two touchdowns.

For the second time in three games, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Jordan was a pass-rushing force in the Saints' crucial 18-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He racked up eight tackles, 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss as New Orleans kept its playoff hopes alive.

In a huge win for his Arizona Cardinals, kicker ﻿Matt Prater﻿ was a catalyst, racking up 13 points in the Cards' 25-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Prater was perfect on four field goal tries, including one from 53 yards out and also converted his lone point-after attempt. Prater was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It's the 15th POTW honor in Prater's career, which is tied for ninth all time and trails just ﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ (19) among kickers.

