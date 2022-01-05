Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Chase, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, had 11 receptions for a single-game rookie record of 266 receiving yards in the Bengals' 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Three of those 11 grabs were hauled in for touchdowns as Cincy hauled in an AFC North title. Chase, who tallied scoring grabs of 72, 18 and 69 yards, averaged an eye-popping 24.2 yards per catch. Chase's yardage was the most ever for a rookie, but was also a Bengals franchise record and the 15th-best single-game showing in NFL history.