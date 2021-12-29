Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lead NFL Players of the Week

As the 2021 regular season inches closer toward a conclusion, the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys have the playoffs in their sights after big wins in Week 16. Their star quarterbacks put up extraordinary numbers in the process of bringing clarity to their postseason hopes.

Joe Burrow broke a franchise record in the Bengals' crucial home win over a division rival to take first place in the NFC North, while Dak Prescott cemented the Cowboys' claim of the NFC East with a blowout win over a divisional foe.

On Wednesday morning, Burrow and Prescott were recognized for their efforts as NFL Players of the Week.