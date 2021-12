Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce lead Players of the Week

Dramatic victories were had by the first-place Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 and both were buoyed by all-star performances from players who are among the elite at their positions.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came through time and again to lead Green Bay on Sunday, while Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce capped off a Kansas City overtime triumph with a walk-off score on Thursday.

For their extraordinary efforts, Kelce and Rodgers were lauded as NFL Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday morning.