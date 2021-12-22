Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce lead Players of the Week

Dramatic victories were had by the first-place Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 and both were buoyed by all-star performances from players who are among the elite at their positions.

Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ came through time and again to lead Green Bay on Sunday, while Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ capped off a Kansas City overtime triumph with a walk-off score on Thursday.

For their extraordinary efforts, Kelce and Rodgers were lauded as NFL Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday morning.