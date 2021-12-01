Around the NFL

Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette among NFL Players of the Week

Published: Dec 01, 2021 at 08:30 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The 2017 draft class is well represented in the latest edition of Players of the Week, which was announced by the NFL on Wednesday morning.

Running backs Leonard Fournette (No. 4) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Joe Mixon (No. 48) of the Cincinnati Bengals, along with Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (No. 99), are among the six players receiving praise for their standout performances in Week 12.

Five of this week's honorees, including Fournette, Mixon and Douglas, are receiving their first POTW selection of the season.

In a clash many expected to be of the high-scoring variety, it was Fournette, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, who stole the show and powered the Bucs to a 38-31 win over the Colts for their first victory in Indianapolis since 1997.

The dynamic back's dual-threat skillset was on full display from the first to last whistle as he powered in-between tackles and finessed his way around defenders on several short-yardage receptions. In all, Fournette compiled 131 scrimmage yards (17 carries, 100 yards; seven receptions, 31 yards) and four touchdowns (3 rush, 1 rec.), giving him by far the best day of his young NFL career.

Tabbed as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Mixon turned in a career-best performance of his own in the Bengals' 41-10 home victory over the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Mixon helped his squad complete its first season sweep of the Steelers since 2009 with a 28-carry, 165-yard, two-touchdown outing in front of the Cincinnati faithful. Additionally, Mixon's 5.9 yards per carry marked his highest YPC average since Week 4 of last season.

Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors following a performance that surely made his famous father very proud.

Facing a top-notch Chargers offense in front a charged-up home crowd, Surtain displayed the poise and prowess that made him a first rounder, recording five tackles and two interceptions, including a 70-yard pick-six, in a commanding 28-13 win over Justin Herbert and Co. Surtain also became the first Broncos rookie with two INTs in a game since Hall of Famer Steve Atwater in 1989.

On the flip side, NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors went to Douglas, who logged five tackles and four passes defensed in his fourth start of the season. The Packers CB's Kodak moment came late in the third quarter when he picked off Rams QB Matthew Stafford and took it 33 yards to the house to put Green Bay up 36-17. The Pack would go on to win, 36-28.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson received his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week nod of 2021 with a clutch showing in a 36-33 overtime win against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The fourth-year pro was responsible for a career-high 18 points (three PATs, five FGs), including a smooth 29-yarder under duress to send Las Vegas home victorious. He also became one of just 11 kickers to convert a FG attempt of 56 or more yards this season.

Rounding out this week's list is Falcons punter Thomas Morstead, who was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his first game with the club since signing upon his release from the Jets on Nov. 8. Registering 44.8 yards per punt with a long of 55, Morstead downed three of his five punts inside the 20-yard line and helped his unit hold up its end of the bargain in a 21-14 win over the Jaguars.

