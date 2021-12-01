Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette among NFL Players of the Week

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson received his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week nod of 2021 with a clutch showing in a 36-33 overtime win against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The fourth-year pro was responsible for a career-high 18 points (three PATs, five FGs), including a smooth 29-yarder under duress to send Las Vegas home victorious. He also became one of just 11 kickers to convert a FG attempt of 56 or more yards this season.

Rounding out this week's list is Falcons punter Thomas Morstead, who was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his first game with the club since signing upon his release from the Jets on Nov. 8. Registering 44.8 yards per punt with a long of 55, Morstead downed three of his five punts inside the 20-yard line and helped his unit hold up its end of the bargain in a 21-14 win over the Jaguars.