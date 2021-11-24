Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson lead Players of the Week

Chandler Jones led a stifling Arizona Cardinals defensive performance in the team's 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Jones racked up four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to take home NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Kicker Jake Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his Philadelphia Eagles' 40-29 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Elliott was a perfect 8 for 8 on kicks, as he converted all four of his point-after attempts and all four of his field goal tries, including one from 50 yards.