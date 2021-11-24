Around the NFL

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson lead Players of the Week

Published: Nov 24, 2021 at 08:29 AM
﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿'s been turning in an astounding season, but he took it to another level on Sunday. And ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿'s showing was another showcase for one of the best receivers in the game.

Taylor and Jefferson's all-star outings highlighted the league's weekly honor roll as the NFL released its Players of the Week on Wednesday.

Taylor, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, had a franchise-record five total touchdowns in the Indianapolis Colts' 41-15 throttling of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He had four rushing touchdowns and one more receiving. Taylor tallied 185 rushing yards on 32 carries and his three catches for 19 yards brought his final tally to 204 scrimmage yards.

Against the rival Green Bay Packers, Jefferson keyed the Minnesota Vikings' 34-31 victory with eight receptions for 169 yards and two receiving touchdowns. For his efforts, Jefferson hauled in the first NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade in his career.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week was had by Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, who tormented the Dallas Cowboys in a 19-9 K.C. win on Sunday. Jones filled up the stat line with five tackles, 3.5 sacks, a pass defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was a long-distance lock on Sunday in his team's 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and garnered AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. McPherson hit on field goals of 54, 53, 51 and 47 yards, and tallied 14 points in total with a pair of extra points mixed in.

Chandler Jones led a stifling Arizona Cardinals defensive performance in the team's 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Jones racked up four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to take home NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Kicker Jake Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his Philadelphia Eagles' 40-29 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Elliott was a perfect 8 for 8 on kicks, as he converted all four of his point-after attempts and all four of his field goal tries, including one from 50 yards.

