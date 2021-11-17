Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Published: Nov 17, 2021 at 08:29 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is starting to garner acclaim and recognition beyond the Bay Area, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is beginning to receive the accolades and acknowledgement this year that were constant in previous seasons.

Mahomes and Samuel led the NFL's weekly honor roll, as the Players of the Week were revealed on Wednesday morning.

In a 41-14 drubbing of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes had a huge outing for the Chiefs to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He threw season-highs of 406 yards and five touchdowns. Mahomes completed 70% of his passes, had a 127.6 passer rating and threw no interceptions.

Samuel was the catalyst in the 49ers' 31-10 upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks. Often lining up in the backfield as well as out wide and in the slot, Samuel ran for and caught touchdowns. He had five receptions for 97 yards and five carries for 36 yards to go with his two total TDs.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week was won by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard﻿. In the Dolphins' 22-10 upset of the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Howard racked up a 49-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to go along with a forced fumble and five tackles.

In a close 23-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Indianapolis Colts' E.J. Speed played a pivotal role as he returned a blocked punt 12 yards for a touchdown. Speed also had a special teams tackle en route to being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay﻿. Slay had a game-changing 83-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Eagles' 30-13 victory against the Denver Broncos. Slay also notched five tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez booted home a perfect Sunday and brought home NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. In the Panthers' 34-10 win over the Cardinals, Gonzalez made good on all four of his field goal tries, converting from 44, 48, 49 and 27 yards. He tacked on two extra points in as many tries.

Related Content

news

Will NFL's upset trend continue in Week 11?

Big upsets have littered the landscape the past two weeks, with four teams entering the week without a winning record (.500 or lower) beating opponents that began the week in first place (or tied for first) in their division.
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates says contract status has affected play

Jessie Bates began the season as one of the most underrated players in the NFL. But entering Week 11, the safety admits the focus on his contract situation has negatively affected his play on the field.
news

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham departure from Cleveland 'stung. It still does'

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham have been best friends since well before their NFL and LSU days. The fact that Landry couldn't help smooth things over with OBJ and the Browns underscored the tenuous nature of the soured relationship.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aims to play '20-plus years,' then 'own an NFL football team'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to play for "20-plus years" and, after that, he'd like to be an NFL owner.
news

Patriots OL Trent Brown: 'I almost died' during IV issue last season

New England offensive lineman Trent Brown said Tuesday that he gave some thought to retirement last year after a problem with a pre-game IV before a game against the Browns put him in a Cleveland hospital and nearly cost him his life.
news

Chargers place OLB Joey Bosa, DL Jerry Tillery on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed outside linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Jerry Tillery﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell sustained broken finger; status uncertain

San Francisco's leading rusher, rookie running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, suffered a fractured finger and will undergo a procedure. His status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is unclear.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff's status for Week 11 vs. Browns uncertain following oblique injury

The Detroit Lions could be without starting quarterback Jared Goff in Week 11 following his oblique injury this past Sunday.
news

Ravens release veteran RB Le'Veon Bell after five games

The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran L'eVeon Bell, the running back announced on Twitter Tuesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 16

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he isn't expecting Minkah Fitzpatrick to be available after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
news

Jerry Jones admits worry seeing Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's late TD run in blowout win over Falcons

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't care to see QB Dak Prescott power through a defender for an all but meaningless late touchdown in a win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW