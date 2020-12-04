Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook lead Players of the Month

Published: Dec 04, 2020 at 08:31 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

As the season turns to December, a look back at November reveals a month in which some of the NFL's biggest names put up some very impressive numbers.

Look no further than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook﻿, who had sensational months and were justly rewarded.

Cook was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month and Mahomes was recognized as the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, upon the unveiling of the monthly honor roll on Friday morning.

Mahomes was his consistently sensational self through the Chiefs' perfect 4-0 November. Mahomes racked up 14 touchdowns in four games to just one interception with 132 completions in 181 attempts (72.9%). Mahomes put up 1,598 yards passing -- an incredible 399.5 yards per game.

Cook was splendid, as well. He averaged 128.2 yards per game over five contests in the month, producing 641 rushing yards along with 191 receiving yards on 17 catches. The Vikings standout had seven total touchdowns -- six on the ground. Minnesota's success followed Cook's as it went 4-1 in the month.

The Pittsburgh Steelers has a perfect November and T.J. Watt﻿, the AFC Defensive Player of the Month, was a monumental reason why. Watt had 5.5 sacks in five games, adding 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and three passes defended.

The New Orleans Saints defense has become a dominant entity, having held three of its five November opponents to single-digits in a 5-0 month and allowed no more than 23 points in a game. NFC Defensive Player of the Month Cameron Jordan has been a major force in New Orleans' defensive dominance, producing 12 tackles, five sacks and six tackles for a loss in that span.

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was almost perfect in November, but it was more than enough to warrant AFC Special Teams Player of the Month as he missed just one of 23 kicks. The outstandingly accurate 11th month saw Sanders boot nine field goals in 10 attempts, including six from 50-plus. He added 13 extra points on a lucky 13 tries as he accounted for 40 points during the month.

With 14 field goals in as many attempts, Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo booted home NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Koo's been outstanding this season and November was proof of that as he tallied 51 points and was also 9-of-10 on point-after attempts.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month as he's hardly looked like a rookie signal-caller. Herbert averaged 294.6 yards per contest in five November outings, tossing 11 touchdowns to only four interceptions with a 66.5 completion percentage.

Carolina Panthers safety ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ has been a playmaker and game-changer and is the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November. Chinn averaged 7.5 tackles per game and racked up 30 for the month, but most notably had two fumble recoveries returned for a touchdown in the Panthers' Week 12 game. He also had a forced fumble and a pass defended.

