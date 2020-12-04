Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook lead Players of the Month

The Pittsburgh Steelers has a perfect November and T.J. Watt﻿, the AFC Defensive Player of the Month, was a monumental reason why. Watt had 5.5 sacks in five games, adding 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and three passes defended.

The New Orleans Saints defense has become a dominant entity, having held three of its five November opponents to single-digits in a 5-0 month and allowed no more than 23 points in a game. NFC Defensive Player of the Month Cameron Jordan has been a major force in New Orleans' defensive dominance, producing 12 tackles, five sacks and six tackles for a loss in that span.

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was almost perfect in November, but it was more than enough to warrant AFC Special Teams Player of the Month as he missed just one of 23 kicks. The outstandingly accurate 11th month saw Sanders boot nine field goals in 10 attempts, including six from 50-plus. He added 13 extra points on a lucky 13 tries as he accounted for 40 points during the month.