Players learn from mistakes of others during Rookie Symposium

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on how the NFL is reaching out to rookies this week during the annual Rookie Symposium in Canton, Ohio, talking to the NFL's Dwight Hollier. He is joined by a list of guest speakers that include LaVar Arrington, Cris Carter, Eddie George and Warren Sapp, who share the highs and lows of their careers.
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution featured the blog that Atlanta Falcons rookie Jake Matthews is writing for NFL Player Engagement on the event.
- USA Today reported on Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who debuts a book on his battle with leukemia.
- The Summerville Journal Scene featuredCincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who hosted a youth football camp in the community.
- Former NFL quarterback Phil Simms told Fox & Friends that he is pleased with the way youth football in his area has cut back contact in youth football practices. He said he thinks the NFL has been "extremely proactive" in handling concussions.
- The Star Tribune wrote about how greater concussion awareness has caused the Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly to reduce full-contact football practices this season.
- NBC Bay Area talked to area high school football coaches, who said a proposed law to limit high school football full-contact practices will hurt college recruiting in the state.
- A new survey published Wednesday by BWW Fitness World showed head injuries and nutrition are top concerns of parents of youth athletes.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor