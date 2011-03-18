Players: Goodell's letter was attempt 'to divide us'

Aiello said: "What the union is saying now is that the cap didn't go UP by enough. There is no question (a) that we offered an amount equal to or more than actual cash spending in 2009 or 2010; (b) that we offered to increase that amount by $20 million per club over the next three seasons; (c) that every club would spend at least 90 percent of that amount in cash; and (d) that we would commit somewhere between $19 [billion] and $20 billion to the players in four years. In the face of that proposal, the union is now saying that instead of further negotiations the best thing to do was walk out of mediation, pretend to no longer be a union, and file a lawsuit. Those actions simply make no sense."