Players extended tender offers by their teams

Below is a list of players tendered by their respective teams, with compensation if signed by another club listed in parentheses.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Steve Breaston (first round), TE Ben Patrick (second round), C Lyle Sendlein (second round), DT Gabe Watson (second round), G Deuce Lutui (second round)
Atlanta Falcons: OT Tyson Clabo (first round), G Harvey Dahl (first round), RB Jerious Norwood (first round), P Michael Koenen (second round), RB Jason Snelling (second round), OT Quinn Ojinnaka (fifth round)
Baltimore Ravens: OT Jared Gaither (first round), FB Le'Ron McClain (first round), CB Fabian Washington (first round), QB John Beck (second round), OL Chris Chester (second round), P Sam Koch (second round), S Dawan Landry (second round), OL Tony Moll (fifth round)
Buffalo Bills: LB Keith Ellison, TE Derek Schouman, S George Wilson, CB Ashton Youboty (compensation for all players unavailable)
Carolina Panthers: LB Thomas Davis (first and third round), QB Matt Moore (first and third round), TE Jeff King (second round), DT Louis Leonard (second round), CB Richard Marshall (second round), LB James Anderson (third round), DT Tank Tyler (third round), S C.J. Wilson (seventh round)
Chicago Bears: DE Mark Anderson (second round), S Josh Bullocks (second round), LB Nick Roach (second round), S/KR Danieal Manning (third round), LB Jamar Williams (fourth round)
Cincinnati Bengals: LB Brandon Johnson (second round), LB Abdul Hodge (third round), G Evan Mathis (third round), DE Frostee Rucker (third round), CB David Jones (fifth round), LB Rashad Jeanty (no compensation)
Cleveland Browns: S Abram Elam (second round), RB Jerome Harrison (second round), LB D'Qwell Jackson(second round), LB matt Roth (second round), LB Jason Trusnik (second round), FB Lawrence Vikers (second round)
Dallas Cowboys: WR Miles Austin (first and third), DE Marcus Spears (first round), DE Stephen Bowen (second round), DE Jason Hatcher (second round), WR Sam Hurd (second round), C Cory Procter (second round), S Gerald Sensabaugh (second round), NT Junior Siavii (second round), C Duke Preston (fourth round), S Patrick Watkins (fifth round), OT Pat McQuistan (seventh round)
Denver Broncos: DE Elvis Dumervil (first and third round), G Chris Kuper (first round), WR Brandon Marshall (first round), QB Kyle Orton (first round), TE Tony Scheffler (second round)
Detroit Lions: DE Jason Hunter (second round), DB Daniel Bullocks (second round), DB Ko Simpson (fourth round), G Dylan Gandy (fourth round), G Manny Ramirez (fourth round), OL Daniel Loper (fifth round), DB Kevin Hobbs (right of first refusal)
Green Bay Packers: S Nick Collins (first and third round), S Atari Bigby (second round), G Jason Spitz (second round), CB Will Blackmon (fourth round), FB John Kuhn (right of first refusal)
Houston Texans: TE Owen Daniels (first and third round), LB DeMeco Ryans (first and third round), S Bernard Pollard (first round), OT Rashad Butler (third round), RB Ryan Moats (third round), G Chris White (right of first refusal), DE Tim Bulman (right of first refusal)
Indianapolis Colts: S Antoine Bethea (first round), S Melvin Bullitt (second round), LT Charlie Johnson (second round)
Minnesota Vikings: DE Ray Edwards (first round), DT Fred Evans (second round), QB Tarvaris Jackson (third round), FB Naufahu Tahi (right of first refusal)
New York Giants: DT Barry Cofield (second round), WR Sinorice Moss (second round), DE Dave Tollefson (second round), WR Domenik Hixon (second round), LB Gerris Wilkinson (third round), WR Derek Hagan (third round), OT Guy Whimper (fourth round), G Kevin Boothe (sixth round), S C.C. Brown (right of first refusal)
New York Jets: WR Braylon Edwards (first and third round), WR Brad Smith (second round), RB Leon Washington (second round)
Oakland Raiders: CB Stanford Routt (first and third round), LB Thomas Howard (second round), LS Jon Condo (second round), LB Ricky Brown (second round), LB Kirk Morrison (third round), OL Chris Morris (seventh round)
Philadelphia Eagles: CB Ellis Hobbs (first round), FB Leonard Weaver (second round), WR Jason Avant (second round), G/C Nick Cole (second round), LB Akeem Jordan (second round), LB Chris Gocong (third round), G Max Jean-Gilles (fourth round), LB Omar Gaither (fifth round), P Sav Rocca (no compensation)
Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Willie Colon (first round), TE Matt Spaeth (third round), CB William Gay (fifth round)
San Diego Chargers: RB Darren Sproles (first and third round), WR Vincent Jackson (first and third round), WR Malcom Floyd (first and third round), OT Marcus McNeill (first and third round), LB Shawne Merriman (first and third round)
Seattle Seahawks: C Chris Spencer (first round), DE Darryl Tapp (second round), G Rob Sims (fourth round), WR Ben Obomanu (seventh round), LB David Hawthorne (right of first refusal)
St. Louis Rams: OT Alex Barron (second round), OT Clifton Ryan (second round), DE Victor Adeyanju (fourth round), S Oshiomogho Atogwe (right of first refusal), S Craig Dahl (right of first refusal)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Barrett Ruud (first and third round), OT Donald Penn (first and third round), RB Cadillac Williams (first round), OT Jeremy Trueblood (second round), WR Mark Bradley (second round), WR Maurice Stovall (third round)
Tennessee Titans: DT Tony Brown (first round), TE Bo Scaife (first round), LB Stephen Tulloch (first round), DT Kevin Vickerson (second round), RB LenDale White (second round), DE Dave Ball (second round)
Washington Redskins: QB Jason Campbell (first round), CB Carlos Rogers (first round), OT Stephon Heyer (second round), DE Chris Wilson (second round), LB Rocky McIntosh (second round), S Reed Doughty (second round), DT Kedric Golston (second round), DT Anthony Montgomery (fifth round), OL Will Montgomery (seventh round), LB Lorenzo Alexander (right of first refusal)