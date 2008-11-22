Players excited to take part in Turkey Bowls

Julius Jones, RB, Seattle: "Well, I've played two [Thanksgiving] games against my brother, my rookie year and last year. That was extremely special, me and him playing against each other in that game. It was just crazy because we always watched the games and then we went outside and played our own game. Now, maybe there were kids doing the same thing but they were watching us. Thanksgiving is always a special game. I'm thankful to be playing the sport that I love on a day of thanks. "