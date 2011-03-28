Players defend right to decertify ahead of April 6 hearing

Published: Mar 28, 2011 at 01:46 PM

The NFL Players Association filed an 18-page response to the NFL's brief of March 21 in advance of the April 6 hearing of Brady vs. the NFL.

Next week's hearing is to determine whether an injunction should be granted to the players to lift the ongoing lockout imposed by the league.

In its Monday filing, the class counsel of plaintiffs claimed that, per the terms of the expired collective bargaining agreement, the NFL could not use the "sham" defense to discredit the NFLPA's decertification, because it happened while the old CBA was still intact.

The NFL's filing claimed that the National Labor Relations Board -- with which the league filed an unfair labor practice charge, claiming the NFLPA's decertification is a "sham" -- maintains primary jurisdiction over the case, and as such the federal court presiding over Brady vs. the NFL could not grant an injunction without a ruling from the NLRB. The NFLPA, in turn, cited a ruling from Judge David Doty in the early 1990s that allowed a similar decertification, saying that the players had done enough to prove the legitimacy of the renunciation of union status and pursue the antitrust case.

The NFLPA also filed a series of exhibits to the federal court, which included 40 signatures from current players, representing all 32 teams, reaffirming their decision to renounce union status.

The NFL's filing of March 21 was based on the primary jurisdiction defense, and also the precedent of the Norris-Laguardia Act, which says that "No court of the United States shall have jurisdiction to issue any restraining order or temporary or permanent injunction on any case involving or growing out of any labor dispute."

Judge Susan Nelson will consider each side's briefs before hearing the case next Wednesday. It's uncertain when she will come to a ruling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Cardinals and Titans are very real Super Bowl contenders; scouting two intriguing QB prospects

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why the Cardinals and Titans are indeed juggernauts with legit Super Bowl aspirations. Plus, one offensive trend, one defensive tactic and two intriguing quarterback prospects.
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW