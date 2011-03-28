Players defend right to decertify ahead of April 6 hearing

The NFL's filing claimed that the National Labor Relations Board -- with which the league filed an unfair labor practice charge, claiming the NFLPA's decertification is a "sham" -- maintains primary jurisdiction over the case, and as such the federal court presiding over Brady vs. the NFL could not grant an injunction without a ruling from the NLRB. The NFLPA, in turn, cited a ruling from Judge David Doty in the early 1990s that allowed a similar decertification, saying that the players had done enough to prove the legitimacy of the renunciation of union status and pursue the antitrust case.