Players association will speak with select agents next week

The NFL Players Association will hold a conference call with select agents next week to update them on the labor situation, sources with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith will speak on the first such call in a considerable amount of time, and several agents said they look forward to the opportunity to re-open dialogue.
Some agents believe they haven't had a substantial voice in the process, and the overall feeling among many union sources is that a deal is nowhere close to being done and likely won't be until March at the earliest. The current collective bargaining agreement expires March 3.
NFL and NFLPA representatives met shortly before Thanksgiving in New York. No date for the next round of negotiations has been set.