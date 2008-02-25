Player movement to alter fantasy football values

Randy Moss, WR, New England: Moss was not franchised last week and is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but rumors indicate he and New England might have already agreed on a contract. Moss, who set an NFL record for 23 touchdown catches last season, would be hard pressed to be in a better situation than he is now. I would be a little more than shocked if he is in anything but a Patriots uniform in 2008, but if Moss does leave as a free agent he'll lose value across the board. The same will hold true for Tom Brady.