Player matchups: Garrard, McGahee face tough weeks

Garrard missed most of the Colts' win over the Jaguars in Week 7 with an ankle injury. Garrard is often overlooked in discussions about the league's best quarterbacks. But Garrard has thrown 209 passes this season without an interception and is averaging more than 200 yards a game passing. This week, though, he faces a Colts defense that is second in the league in yards allowed and first in quarterback rating allowed. Last season, in a Jaguars rout of the Colts, Garrard was just 8-of-14 for 79 yards and an interception. While Garrard might keep his streak of passes without an interception alive, don't expect a big day from him against this Colts defense.