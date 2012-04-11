Plaxico Burress must release finances in car-crash judgment

Free-agent wide receiver Plaxico Burress has been ordered to release his personal finances in connection with a $125,000 judgment against him for crashing his Mercedes into another car in May 2008, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Wednesday.
Alise Smith, whose car was hit by Burress' vehicle, won a judgment against him after a jury trial in December. Her attorney, Anthony Quackenbush, said Burress has made no effort to pay the money.
"The general sense is that we are going to have to get the money the hard way," Quackenbush said.
Broward Circuit Judge Richard Eade now has instructed Burress to fill out a financial disclosure form by mid-May, detailing his income, real-estate holdings and bank accounts.
Burress' attorney, Adam Swickle, told the Sun Sentinel that his client is "vigorously appealing" the verdict based on "various errors."
Burress played for the New York Jets last season after earlier stints with the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He earned a reported $3 million from the Jets in 2011.