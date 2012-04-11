Plaxico Burress must release finances in car-crash judgment

Published: Apr 11, 2012 at 02:02 PM

Free-agent wide receiver Plaxico Burress has been ordered to release his personal finances in connection with a $125,000 judgment against him for crashing his Mercedes into another car in May 2008, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Wednesday.

Alise Smith, whose car was hit by Burress' vehicle, won a judgment against him after a jury trial in December. Her attorney, Anthony Quackenbush, said Burress has made no effort to pay the money.

Brandt: The Hot 100

How did the various pro days impact the draft?

Gil Brandt updates his top 100 prospects, and there's

a surprise at WR. More ...

"The general sense is that we are going to have to get the money the hard way," Quackenbush said.

Broward Circuit Judge Richard Eade now has instructed Burress to fill out a financial disclosure form by mid-May, detailing his income, real-estate holdings and bank accounts.

Burress' attorney, Adam Swickle, told the Sun Sentinel that his client is "vigorously appealing" the verdict based on "various errors."

Burress played for the New York Jets last season after earlier stints with the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He earned a reported $3 million from the Jets in 2011.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 3

Marcas Grant breaks down some fantasy sleepers you should consider starting in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday. 
news

Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, OL Brandon Brooks on injured reserve 

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on the reserve/injured list. 
news

Move The Sticks: Bruce Feldman on Urban Meyer, Sam Darnold, USC Coaching Candidates, College Football Deep Dive

Move The Sticks is back with an all-new episode.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW