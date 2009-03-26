Plan to expand regular season quickly coming to fruition

The stadiums are mostly empty, and with good reason. Fans don't want to pay to see games that don't count, and they don't want to watch players they know won't be on their favorite team's roster after August. Oh, sure, the starters might be on the field for a series or two in a preseason game, but they usually spend the bulk of the night watching from the sidelines. The coach's primary mission is to keep those players healthy for September, when the real games begin to be played.