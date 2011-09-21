Pivotal early season matchup awaits two rivals

Why to watch
Philadelphia's quarterback situation and Michael Vick's concussion bring more intrigue to an already key game. Philly's front four have been getting after the passer and Eli Manning has been known to turn it over a time or two, in case you hadn't noticed.
Inside story
The Giants are still fuming about losing receiver Steve Smith to the Eagles. Big Blue felt he couldn't play until sometime in October, and they thought he wasn't going anywhere. He ends up signing with their rivals, being active for the opener and making plays in Week 2. Now he faces his old team.