Pivotal early season matchup awaits two rivals

Published: Sep 21, 2011 at 07:47 AM

Why to watch
Philadelphia's quarterback situation and Michael Vick's concussion bring more intrigue to an already key game. Philly's front four have been getting after the passer and Eli Manning has been known to turn it over a time or two, in case you hadn't noticed.

Inside story
The Giants are still fuming about losing receiver Steve Smith to the Eagles. Big Blue felt he couldn't play until sometime in October, and they thought he wasn't going anywhere. He ends up signing with their rivals, being active for the opener and making plays in Week 2. Now he faces his old team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

State of the 2023 New Orleans Saints: Can Derek Carr spark offensive rebound, deliver playoff berth?

New Orleans spent the past two playoff-free seasons cycling through quarterbacks. Will Derek Carr provide stability at the position and deliver a postseason berth in his first year in the Big Easy? Adam Rank explores the state of the Saints.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook wants to 'help somebody win and get over the hump'

Dalvin Cook goes into detail about his mindset as a free agent and how he fits into one potential destination in Miami, where he says the Dolphins offense is an ideal scheme fit.

news

NFL owners meeting July 20 to potentially vote on Commanders sale

The NFL scheduled a special league meeting for July 20 in which owners will consider and potentially vote on the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Josh Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More