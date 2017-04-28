Pittsburgh Steelers select WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The return of Martavis Bryant from suspension could be looked at as a draft pick in itself. But the Steelers weren't resting on their laurels in this year's draft -- not with a veteran quarterback to satisfy.
Enter Southern California's JuJu Smith-Schuster, whom the Steelers took with the 62nd overall pick Friday night. Smith-Schuster was the first receiver from USC the Steelers have taken in the first two rounds since franchise legend Lynn Swann. The Trojans have had five receivers selected in the second round over the last decade, including Marqise Lee, Robert Woods and Steve Smith.
Drawing comparisons to Anquan Boldin, Smith-Schuster could be the sure-handed counterpart to Ben Roethlisberger's band of boom-or-bust home run hitters. Smith-Schuster put up 10 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, but peaked in 2015 with 89 catches for 1,454 yards and a 16.3 yard per catch average.
He also seems to be eliciting a few jokes from the existing Steeler wideouts on Twitter on Friday night.
Bryant, in a post that has now been deleted, wrote "lol that's Sammie coates replacement not minds take it how you want to I am back." To which Coates responded, "Hahahahahaha"
The Steelers are one of the few teams that are just a few players away from reaching their next Super Bowl. Could Smith-Schuster break the mold and force his way onto the field during his rookie season?