Pittsburgh Steelers' return to playoffs fueled by resurgent D

Back in the summer, as he surveyed all the new faces and fleet feet that had been collected for LeBeau's use, 33-year-old safety Troy Polamalu mused about being the oldest, most experienced player, and he warned against assuming that speed alone would solve the Steelers' problems. Polamalu knew that the complexity of LeBeau's scheme presents a steep learning curve for players new to it. About a month ago, Harrison -- whose fountain-of-youth return to the Steelers has energized the pass rush (he had 1.5 sacks and seven tackles for a loss Sunday), and who is already being asked about playing again next season -- said he thought the defense was developing a personality, although he wasn't sure what it was. On Sunday, he cautioned against making much more of a game in which the defense played better than it has all season.