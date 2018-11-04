Pittsburgh Steelers return to basics, bully Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers, now 5-2-1, also realize that they are more than capable of thriving without him. Conner has gained at least 100 rushing yards in each of his last four games, all of which Pittsburgh has won. He's had 88 rushing attempts during that span and 20 receptions, as well. If this was the kind of workload Bell was looking to avoid -- as he reportedly is sitting out in order to preserve his body for his next team -- then Conner has been more than willing to do what he can with that glut of opportunities.