Pittsburgh Steelers preseason primer

Can the pass defense, ranked 20th in the league last year, match the run defense, ranked third?

New head coach Mike Tomlin favors the Cover 2 defense he learned under Tony Dungy in Tampa Bay and then brought to Minnesota. While this may have worried some, defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau has said the adjustment will not be a big deal for the Steelers, who will continue to function primarily out of their traditional 3-4 alignment. With that settled, the team chose to bolster the linebacker corps and pass rush in the draft in order to put pressure on the passer and not expose the secondary. That secondary includes Troy Polamalu, one of the best all-around safeties in the league, and second-year free safety Anthony Smith, who came into his own late last season.