Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes imperiled by poor defense

All that excitement created an unrealistic view of the Steelers as the playoff race heated up. As much as offenses now rule the day in the NFL, this remains a league in which defenses shine brightest in late December and January. The Steelers had been giving up plenty of yardage -- only two teams in the league allow more passing yards per game than Pittsburgh's current average of 278.2 -- and that was becoming a growing problem. In the six games leading up to the Baltimore loss, four different teams had produced at least 300 passing yards against the Steelers (with Seattle's Russell Wilson shredding them for 345 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-30 loss in Week 12).