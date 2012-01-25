Pittsburgh Steelers NT Chris Hoke retiring

Published: Jan 25, 2012 at 06:31 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke is retiring.

The 35-year-old Hoke spent 11 seasons with the Steelers after originally signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Brigham Young in 2001.

Hoke was a valuable backup during his career. The Steelers went 17-1 in games he started, including a 2-0 mark in 2011. Hoke sustained a neck injury following a 17-13 victory over Jacksonville in October. The injury required surgery and the team placed him on season-ending injured reserve in December.

Popular in the locker room and the community, Hoke's traditional "hokey pokey" served as the official opening of training camp. He spent the latter part of his career mentoring youngsters like Steve McClendon and Ziggy Hood.

Hoke played in 114 games during his career, finishing with 81 tackles and two sacks.

Hoke will discuss his decision Thursday, according to the team's release.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on rivalry with Chiefs: 'We'll see them in December'

The rivalry between the Bengals and Chiefs has provided plenty of trash talk between the teams this offseason, and Cincinnati's star QB Joe Burrow says it'll all be settled in a regular-season matchup in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

news

Green Bay Packers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Is Jordan Love ready to take over as QB1? Will his young pass-catching corps grow up in a hurry? Kevin Patra examines subplots to track for the Green Bay Packers as training camp approaches ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

Minnesota Vikings NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Can Kirk Cousins carry the Minnesota offense in a pivotal year for the QB? Will the defense improve on Brian Flores' watch? Kevin Patra takes a look at those questions and other storylines as the Vikings prepare for training camp.

news

Chicago Bears NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Will Justin Fields show improvement through the air? Can Chicago muster a pass rush? Kevin Patra has his eye on those and other storylines as Bears get ready to prepare for the 2023 NFL season in training camp.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More