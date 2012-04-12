Pittsburgh Steelers move to expand Heinz Field by 3,500 seats

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in expanding Heinz Field and on Thursday took the first step toward adding 3,000 seats to their 11-year-old stadium.
The city-Allegheny County Sports & Exhibition Authority board passed a resolution, at the team's request, to further explore the expansion. Authorization was needed so the Steelers could take their proposal before the NFL for approval next month.
"The first thing to be done is to be sure the NFL is in agreement," SEA executive director Mary Conturo told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Conturo told the newspaper there was no timetable for construction and she did not know what the cost would be. The Steelers were not reached for comment.
Heinz Field's current capacity is listed at 65,050, according to the team's web site.