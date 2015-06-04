Pittsburgh Steelers move Devin Gardner back to QB

Around the NFL

Devin Gardner entered the NFL Draft as a wide receiver after playing quarterback full-time the past two seasons at Michigan.

After going undrafted and having a cup of tea with the New England Patriots, Gardner landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin's squad has flipped the rookie back under center for the past two practices, per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"We're just turning over the stones," Tomlin explained.

Whether the 6-foot-4 Gardner remains with the quarterbacks, moves back to receiver or bounces back and forth remains to be seen. He's currently got a tenuous spot on the Steelers' roster.

Given Pittsburgh's depth at the wideout position -- and questions about whether he can run the NFL route tree -- Gardner might have a better chance to make the roster as a backup quarterback.

Bruce Gradkowski remains the veteran backup behind Ben Roethlisberger. Landry Jones has shown no sign of promise during preseason appearances since being drafted in the fourth round in 2013. Pittsburgh also picked up project Tajh Boyd this offseason.

Gardner lacked accuracy and struggled with his decision making during the past two years at Michigan. He's a long shot to make the roster unless the Steelers are convinced he can become a project with upside to potentially fill multiple roles.

