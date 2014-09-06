Around the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers' Heath Miller primed for good year

Published: Sep 06, 2014 at 05:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After shredding his knee in December 2012, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller was never himself last season. The 10-year pro missed two games and looked painfully slow for weeks after he returned.

A year removed from the injury, the 31-year-old Miller is drawing rave reviews from his teammates.

"Everything about him is better, his overall speed, his burst, coming in and out of his breaks. He just looks real good now," backup tight end Matt Spaeth said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley said Miller is closer to where he was in 2012, when the tight end had 71 receptions and career highs in receiving yards (816) and touchdowns (8).

"Heath is night and day from where he was last year at this time," Haley said. "He wasn't even ready to go that first game, and it took awhile to get back to where he was close feeling 100 percent. He's 100 percent ready to go. I'm excited to about him being out there for us."

The 6-foot-5 target is a favorite of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. With the departure of touchdown vulture Jerricho Cotchery, the tight end should get plenty of red zone opportunities in 2014.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps the season opener and previews every Week 1 game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.
news

Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach

Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Bears head coach was hired Friday as the Chiefs senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he spoke with Kyler Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 25

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year contract with pending free-agent tight end Ian Thomas on Friday, plus other news and notes from the NFL.
news

Dolphins coach Wes Welker: Jaylen Waddle is 'kind of Tyreek Hill-ish' with ball in his hands

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle proved to be a dynamic force during his rookie season. New assistant Wes Welker compared Waddle's two set to two veteran stars.
news

Bills special teams ace Siran Neal says Buffalo has 'moved on' from kickoff issue with 13 seconds left in loss to K.C.

Buffalo Bills special team ace Siran Neal says he and his teammates have moved on from the kickoff issue that occurred with 13 seconds left in January's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too. The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
news

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Eric Bieniemy, whose contract had expired, is returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday. Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Ken Burrough, Oilers great and Pro Bowl WR, passes away at 73

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers, died Thursday at the age of 73, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced.
news

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has joined the Falcons as a senior personnel executive working under GM Terry Fontenot, the team announced Thursday. 
news

Kenny Moore with Colts at Pro Bowl: 'Why are we here?'

The Colts' 2021 campaign was defined by a late-season collapse that saw them miss the postseason following a 26-11 loss in Week 18 to the three-win Jaguars.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW