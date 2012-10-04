Pittsburgh Steelers, finally healthy, eye return to typical form

With no disrespect to safety Ryan Mundy, he is not Troy Polamalu. If he were, he'd be the guy the Eagles' Marty Mornhinweg called "the best in the game." Like every other offensive coordinator, Mornhinweg said he has to account for Polamalu on every single play. Is he rushing the passer? Is he dropping back in coverage? Does this dancing at the line mean something different than the dancing he did two plays ago? The quarterback always has to locate him. And a Steelers team without the distraction Polamalu offers isn't the Steelers.