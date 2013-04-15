Pittsburgh Steelers: Best and worst draft picks

Huey Richardson -- 1991 (No. 15 overall)

The final first rounder of the Chaz Noll Era, Richardson 6-foot-3, 238-pound specimen is officially listed as having appeared in five games with three tackles. Total. He didn't make it to the first regular-season game of the Bill Cowher Era. By the way, I won't argue with anyone who thinks Tim Worley is getting off easy by dodging this list. By any measure, the Steelers wasted the seventh overall on "The Next Herschel Walker," but the lasting scar he left with hardcore Steelers fans is his third-quarter fumble in the 1989 divisional playoff game against John Elway in Denver, which probably cost the team an AFC title game in Cleveland. Then again, had the Steelers gotten to the Super Bowl that season, they would've gotten embarrassed by the 49ers ... so, in a way, Pittsburgh owes Worley a bit of thanks.

