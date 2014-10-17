Around the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers bench Cortez Allen; McCain to start

Published: Oct 17, 2014 at 03:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Cortez Allen is no longer a starter, just a few months removed from a five-year, $26 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau confirmed that free-agent pickup Brice McCainwill start over Allen this week versus the Houston Texans.

The move is not a shock for anyone that has watched Allen play this year. He's been picked on mercilessly, and gave up a number of big plays last week against Cleveland. Pro Football Focus ranks Allen dead last among all cornerbacks in 2014.

"Sometimes, there are ups and downs out there. I have great confidence that he'll fight himself through this and be a very strong player," LeBeau said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Allen was also benched for a stretch of play last season and seems like a player that can struggle with his confidence at times. When things are going well, he can inspire his bosses to pay him long-term money. When things start going poorly, he crumbles. Unfortunately, that's been too typical for a Steelers defense that no longer does anything well, no matter who is to blame.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 7 game and recaps the Patriots' win over the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' McVay calls for fresh start after receiving Super Bowl rings: 'Let's turn the page'

Rams coach Sean McVay elaborates on what it will take to repeat as championships after receiving his Super Bowl LVI championship ring.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, July 23

Rams LB Travin Howard is scheduled to have surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

news

Lions add former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of J.T. Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

news

Titans, QB Malik Willis agree to terms on rookie contract

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year rookie contract with quarterback Malik Willis, the team announced Saturday.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) place on PUP list to start training camp

The Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and three other players on the PUP list to start training camp, along with three other players.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray following contract extension: 'This is where I want to be'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became the second-highest paid player in the NFL on Thursday. On Friday, he discussed his new contract and his hopes for his future in Arizona.

news

Running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards among six Ravens placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Six Ravens – left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and safety Ar'Darius Washington -- were placed on the physically unable to perform list Friday ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid unsure if OT Orlando Brown will report to training camp

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said Friday he wasn't sure if left tackle Orlando Brown would report to training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger laments missed opportunities in final years of career, hopes for place in Canton

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, looking back on his career, believes the game changed from team-first to me-first, that it was "mostly" general manager Kevin Colbert who wanted to move on at QB, and that he's done enough to head to the Hall of Fame.

news

Eagles reveal alternate black helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest team to unveil an alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season. Philly showed off their new black helmets on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 22

The Browns announced they've placed third-round pick WR David Bell on the active/PUP list, but also assigned fourth-round pick DT Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal.

news

Cincinnati reveals alternate 'White Bengal' helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Bengals officially revealed their new alternate white helmet on Friday via their Twitter account.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW