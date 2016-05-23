Pittsburgh RB James Conner announces he is cancer-free

"Over the past six months, James Conner fought cancer the same way he plays football: relentlessly and without surrender," Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi stated in a school release. "He has inspired and touched so many people in how he has handled this challenge. James is an incredibly special person, and I'm not even thinking about his football ability when I say that. Everyone at Pitt feels blessed to know him and we are tremendously thankful for the wonderful news he received today."