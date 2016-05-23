Pittsburgh RB James Conner announces he is cancer-free

After a months-long battle with Hodgkin lymphoma, James Conner is cancer-free.
The Pittsburgh star running back took to Twitter Monday with the news he was hoping for and a milestone in his effort to return to the football field.
Conner announced his diagnosis in December. He was working out with teammates by February, however, and completed the last of 12 chemotherapy treatments a couple of weeks ago.
"Over the past six months, James Conner fought cancer the same way he plays football: relentlessly and without surrender," Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi stated in a school release. "He has inspired and touched so many people in how he has handled this challenge. James is an incredibly special person, and I'm not even thinking about his football ability when I say that. Everyone at Pitt feels blessed to know him and we are tremendously thankful for the wonderful news he received today."
A knee injury suffered in Pittsburgh's first game last year put Conner on the sideline for the remainder of the season. Conner was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2014 after amassing 1,765 yards as a sophomore.