Pittsburgh proves it: Franchise QB = long-term success

As I watched this one slip through their fingers, I couldn't help flashing back to all those Super Bowl losses my Bills suffered during the dawn of the fabulous '90s. It has been incredibly gratifying to see so many players from Buffalo's heyday voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- Kelly, Thurman, Marv, and now Bruce -- I think the nation has finally forgiven all those losses, but they still sting. I mean, we went to four straight Super Bowls, we haven't had the slightest whiff of anything like it since, and I don't see it on the horizon as we muddle our way through five-year plan No. 3 … 4? It's all a blur. The cold, hard reality is that you never know if you're going to get that close again.