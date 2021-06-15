Pioli Family Fund for HBCU Coaches and Scouts awards two candidates with inaugural grant

Published: Jun 15, 2021 at 03:45 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Last fall, longtime NFL executive Scott Pioli and his family established The Pioli Family Fund for HBCU Coaches and Scouts.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that University of Miami recruiting coordinator Terry Jefferson and L.A. Rams scouting apprentice James Bullock III were selected as the endowed fund's first grant recipients.

Pioli, along with his wife, Dallas, and daughter, Mia, established the fund with the goal of creating more opportunities for men and women who have a desire to work in football and are affiliated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The grant money each candidate receives can be used for expenses related to their professional development.

"I am so thankful to be recognized by the Pioli Family Fund," said Jefferson, a graduate of Florida A&M University, per the news release. "This fund will also pave the way for me to create other opportunities for young African American coaches in this business who strive to make it to the highest levels of coaching football."

Bullock, a graduate of Winston-Salem State University, said the award demonstrates that those associated with football "are truly putting in the work for the HBCU community and trying to find different ways for our community to succeed within and around the game."

"Someday, I want to be able to say that I am an NFL scout," he continued, "and I can thank so many people for helping me get to this point – such as the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Pioli Family Fund."

According to the news release, the program "continues Scott's long association with the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the family's efforts to increase opportunities in the game across race and gender."

Related Content

news

Retired RB C.J. Anderson hired as HC of Northern California football power Monte Vista High School

C.J. Anderson knows all about playing for championships. He'll be expected to compete for them in his next venture as well. The retired RB announced on Tuesday via Twitter that he has been hired as the head coach of Monte Vista High School in Danville, California.
news

Matt Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will be Bears' starter, Justin Fields 'our No. 2' 

The Bears' selection of Justin Fields sparked some chatter of a QB battle but, according to coach Matt Nagy, Andy Dalton's starting spot is already signed, sealed and delivered.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else'

The Raiders were the lone team to appear on the reported wish lists for both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson amid their discontent with their respective franchises. Derek Carr, whose job would be claimed if Las Vegas traded for either of the NFC star QBs, declared Tuesday there's only one team he'll play for. It's the same one he's been with for his entire career.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A conversation with Bob Harris (a.k.a Free Range of Outcomes)

Marcas Grant is joined by a true fantasy football OG, Bob Harris of Football Diehards, for this new minicamp edition of the NFL Fantasy Football podcast.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW