Pierre Garcon to miss Redskins OTAs due to surgery

Pierre Garcon escaped surgery on the foot injury that bothered him throughout the 2012 NFL season, but he ended up going under the knife in January to repair a torn labrum. That injury occurred during the Washington Redskins' playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan described the surgery as a chest procedure, though Garcon clarified on ESPN's "NFL Live" on Thursday that it was to his labrum.
Is Robert Griffin III trying to move too quickly in his rehabilitation from knee surgery? Our analysts debate the topic. More ...
Garcon will miss the entirety of the offseason program, but the Redskins expect him back on the field for training camp.
"His rehab has been unbelievable," Shanahan said, via the Washington Times. "Anytime you get operated on like he did and you're able to come back as quickly as he has. ... He's in excellent shape, so I'll be surprised if he's not full-speed, ready to go once we go to training camp."
The Redskins' late-season winning streak coincided with Garcon's return after he missed nearly two months with torn ligaments in his foot. It's imperative that Garcon stays healthy in 2013, as no other receiver on the Redskins' roster is capable of consistently stretching defenses and making plays after the catch.