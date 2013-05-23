Pierre Garcon to miss Redskins OTAs due to surgery

Published: May 23, 2013 at 01:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Pierre Garcon escaped surgery on the foot injury that bothered him throughout the 2012 NFL season, but he ended up going under the knife in January to repair a torn labrum. That injury occurred during the Washington Redskins' playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan described the surgery as a chest procedure, though Garcon clarified on ESPN's "NFL Live" on Thursday that it was to his labrum.

"It was a small surgery," Garcon told ESPN. It wasn't nothing major."

Garcon will miss the entirety of the offseason program, but the Redskins expect him back on the field for training camp.

"His rehab has been unbelievable," Shanahan said, via the Washington Times. "Anytime you get operated on like he did and you're able to come back as quickly as he has. ... He's in excellent shape, so I'll be surprised if he's not full-speed, ready to go once we go to training camp."

The Redskins' late-season winning streak coincided with Garcon's return after he missed nearly two months with torn ligaments in his foot. It's imperative that Garcon stays healthy in 2013, as no other receiver on the Redskins' roster is capable of consistently stretching defenses and making plays after the catch.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

