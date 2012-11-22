Pierre Garcon, London Fletcher active for Washington Redskins

Published: Nov 22, 2012 at 07:31 AM

Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon and linebacker London Fletcher are active for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fletcher was listed as questionable on the Redskins' injury report after suffering a sprained left ankle during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He has never missed a game in his 15-year NFL career and has appeared in 234 in a row, tying him with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barber for the league's longest active streak. 

Garcon had been dealing with a torn ligament in his toe for most of the season. He did play last week but saw limited action, making just three catches for 5 yards.

Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones is active -- he had been recovering from a knee injury and was listed as questionable. Running back DeMarco Murray (sprained foot) is inactive, missing his sixth consecutive game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

