Pierre Garcon disappearing in Jay Gruden's offense

Washington wideout Pierre Garcon has just 43 catches and 464 yards through 10 games and, according to The Washington Post, he has not been targeted more than six times in a game since Week 3. Garcon had 113 receptions for 1,346 yards last season.
The versatile Garcon appeared to be a lock for 70 catches in Jay Gruden's system, but following the arrival of DeSean Jackson, he has taken a puzzling backseat in a system that is desperate for firepower.
"We tried to get Pierre involved early in the game and for whatever reason his targets are down and that's on us as play-callers," coach Jay Grudensaid Thursday, via the Post.
Garcon added: "It's all being on the same page and seeing what the defense is showing."
Gruden is right, of course. Garcon is one of the more dynamic receivers in football and, when paired with Jackson, should give opposing defenses fits. Instead, Garcon has been an afterthought to each and every quarterback Washington has trotted out this season.
Aside from getting on the same page with Robert Griffin III before season's end, establishing Garcon should be high on Gruden's checklist.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Raiders' shocking win over the Chiefs and previews every other Week 12 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.